The candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the Osun State governorship election, Fatai Akinbade, has said that the conduct of the ongoing election in the state has so far been credible.He stated that if it continued, candidates of the different political parties will have no choice but to accept the result.He, however, warned that if the situation changed, some candidates could contest the outcome of the election.Akinbade, who voted at 10:35am at Ward 3, Unit 123, Ogbagba, Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area, in an interview with journalists, said he was satisfied with the general conduct of the election so far.He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the election, adding that generally, it had been hitch-free.He expressed confidence that he would win the election.Akingbade said, “Everybody is conducting themselves well. Everybody is doing what they are supposed to do.“Talking about the security situation, the moment everybody does what they are supposed to do, there will be less work for the security operatives. It is like they do not have much to do here.“I have not seen any vote-buying. I believe the election is going to be credible.”