The candidates for the forthcoming Osun governorship election, Thursday signed an agreement to ensure a free, fair and credible election.Among those that signed the agreement include, Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade of African Democratic Congress, and Action Democratic Party, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti.Addressing journalists in Osogbo the candidate for the Social Democratic Party, Omisore averred, “We have signed a protocol that this election should be credible. These three parties agreed that in spite of their different ideologies and policy thrusts, this election must be credible.”