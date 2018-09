Security operatives have arrested a fake official of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Ile-Ife.This was revealed by the president of the rights groups, Women Arise for Change Initiative and the Campaign for Democracy, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin.Odumakin, who is in Ile -Ife as an election observer, said her team witnessed the arrest of fake INEC official in Otan Ayegbaju by security men.