As the supplementary governorship election is holding in Osun State on Thursday, a group under the auspices of the Atiku Democratic Movement in Ondo State has said it would take a legal action against the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission, should they involve in any form of electoral malpractice during the election.Speaking with our correspondent on Wednesday at the ADM state secretariat in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the state Coordinator of the group, Mr. Olasupo Olakunori, expressed the belief that the Peoples Democratic Party would be victorious in the election.He said for the Osun governorship poll to be inconclusive by the INEC Returning Officer was not only gloomy, but also offensive to the people of Osun State.In the same vein, the State Director of Contacts & Mobilizations of the group, Mr. Adedoyin Aruwajoye said, in the election, the INEC and the APC-led government worked against the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and also against the wishes of Osun people.