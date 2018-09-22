The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged attempts by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to disenfranchise voters in the ongoing Osun state election.

The party also claimed that the ruling party was already sharing money to voters at ward 8, unit 3 Ota Efun in Olorunda local government.





The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the claims in a series of tweets on Saturday.





“My attention has also been drawn to attempts to disenfranchise voters in @OfficialPDPNig strongholds by distributing malfunctioning card readers between 8am-12pm.They also seek to deploy intimidation tactics to scare voters, hijack boxes and indulge in massive vote buying between 12-4pm.,” he tweeted.





“We are totally at a loss as to why @OfficialAPCNg Governors will leave their respective states to invade Osun state on the eve of Election Day.





“The plot is to rig the elections in favour of the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, who is apparently very unpopular in the state.





“Breaking!@OfficialAPCNg agents are currently sharing money at ward 8, unit 3 Ota Efun in Olorunda local government.





“They are sharing N20,000 each to voters. #OsunDecides2018 #OsunDecides @PoliceNG take note urgently @inecnigeria.





“At Unit 3 and 6, the strongholds of PDP in Ward 5, Ifelodun LG, the card readers have not been able to clear a single voter till this hour 10:03am.”