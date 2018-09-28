



The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday congratulated the party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola on his victory in the Osun State Governorship re-run elections.





The ruling party said it was truly a tough contest and a hard-fought win.





APC spoke through its National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.





He said: “We also hail the Osun electorate for bravely defending their votes despite the spirited attempts by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig and disrupt the election.





“Our immense appreciation also goes out the Kano State Governor, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who headed the Party’s dedicated and selfless 63-member campaign committee for the Osun Governorship election.





“The Osun Governorship victory is another morale boosting victory in the leadup to the 2019 General Elections and solid attestation of the people’s support for the Change Agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Change administration.





“We assure the Osun electorate that the Party will continue to work in their interest through responsive and people-centred governance.”





Oyetola defeated Senator Ademole Adeleke of the PDP with 482 votes in a controversial rerun election.





Oyetola scored a total of 255,505 to defeat Adeleke who scored 255,023.





The election was earlier declared inconclusive and a re-run ordered because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two top candidates.





Adeleke then led the race with 254,698 votes, 353 votes more than his closest rival, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.