A former President of the Senate who is also a Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirant, Senator David Mark, has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to do the needful by declaring Senator Ademola Adeleke winner of the last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.He said it was incontrovertible that results announced by the electoral umpire showed that Adeleke of the PDP scored the majority of the lawful votes cast.Mark, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said, “The declaration of the election by INEC as inconclusive is setting a dangerous precedence and ultimately a threat to democracy.”He maintained that the election complied with all known electoral guidelines and was therefore conclusive arguing that the only logical thing to do was to declare Adeleke the winner forthwith.Mark said, “INEC should demonstrate its independence. This twist is an affront to the good people of Osun State and Nigerians whose wishes are being manipulated.“The All Progressives Congress must accept the result of the Osun governorship election.“This antic of changing the rules of the game when it does not favour them is a dangerous phenomenon and a serious threat to democracy.“Our party, the PDP has been law abiding. We have always complied even in extreme and glaring cases of infractions against us.“I expect the APC to lead by example and accept the verdict of the Osun election as expressed by the majority of the Osun people.”Mark, however, told members of the PDP to remain calm and law-abiding believing that justice will prevail in Osun governorship election.