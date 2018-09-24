Following the Osun state governorship election which was earlier declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), Presidency, Sunday averred that President Muhammadu Buhari deserves more accolades.Recall that INEC had given its reason for declaring the election inconclusive. In a statement disclosed by the commissions Chief Returning Officer in Osun State, Joseph Adeola Fuwape, said that the inconclusive declaration was as a result of the thin margin which the candidate of PDP, Ademola Adeleke used to top APC candidate.INEC has however scheduled September 27 for the governorship re-run.In view of the above, some Nigerians via various social media have criticised INEC over its position on the election. Whereas, few Nigerians through same micro-blog site have commended INEC for a peaceful and successful conduct of the election.But reacting on Sunday, the Personal Assistant to President Buhari, on New Media, Bashir Ahmad opined, “Whatever the outcome of Osun gubernatorial election, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves more accolades, in Nigeria, we have now relatively free and fair elections. No interference, no intimidation — from Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti to now Osun — the will of the people’s respected”.Similarly, Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari reacting to Osun’s gubernatorial election opined that this election has shown that INEC was truly independent.Her words, “One more evidence that INEC under Pres @MBuhari, is truly independent”.