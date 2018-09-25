The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has described the inconclusive governorship election in Osun State as a manifestation of a thriving democracy provided by the APC.Odigie-Oyegun, who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Benin, Edo State, on Tuesday, also allayed the fears that the outcome of the rerun on Thursday could lead to a crisis in the state as the voters were enlightened enough to make their choices, based the issues affecting them.This is just as the as the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency and an aspirant of the APC, Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima, expressed optimism that the alliance being sought by the Peoples Democratic Party would not affect chances of the ruling party in the election.Agbonnayima‎, who told journalists that he had received a waive from the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, to contest the 2019 election, said, “The PDP is worried about the situation in Osun; that is why they are going into an alignment. I believe the APC will be victorious.”On his part, the former national chairman explained, “I do not have any such fears (of a crisis). The nation has matured much more than other people think. Voters and the general public have matured much more than a lot of people think.“The issues in Osun are basically not national. There are lots of local conflicts and antagonism that gave rise to the kind of contestation that has occurred in Osun.“What is important to the nation is that the APC government allowed democracy to prevail. The APC government allowed the people to freely express their will.”