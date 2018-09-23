The PDP governorship candidate in Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke has faulted the election results from Ayedaade, Osogbo and two other local government areas.PDP supporters have been jubilating since early Sunday morning while the announcement was still going on but the mood changed to that of apprehension following the discovery of errors in some of the resultsThe chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Mr Soji Adagunodo and a younger brother of the PDP candidate, Dele Adeleke, who have expressed dissatisfaction with some of the results are trying to sort out the issue with the INEC officials.The error is not unconnected with an INEC official caught tearing the election result pasted at a polling unit in Ayedaade.