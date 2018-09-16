The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ademola Adeleke for next weekend’s governorship election has failed to attend the debate organised by Channels Television for contenders.As at the time of report only candidates of the ADC, Alhaji Fatai Akinade, APC, Adegboyega Oyetola, ADP, Moshood Adeoti and Iyiola Omisore of the SDP were in attendance.