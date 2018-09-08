It is now all over between ex Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).Shekarau yesterday hosted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State in his Kano residence to wrap up talks on his switch to the APC.The former minister is said to be upset by his alleged ill-treatment by the PDP after what was perceived as too much concession to Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso following his recent defection from the APC.Oshiomohole described Shekarau as one of the progressives much needed in the party.He said: “For me, it is a rare opportunity to be in your home and reunite with you. I know from your lifestyle, your background, from what you did as the governor of Kano State, nobody can claim to be more progressive than you.“I am also fully aware that you are one of the founding fathers of the APC. You may not have expected the amount of efforts you invested in the formation of the All Progressive Congress which you did not enjoy.“I have always said that we should be going forward. This meeting has offered us the opportunity to reunite once again as progressives.“I have come to pay my respect to His Excellency (Shekarau). I have spoken to my brother, the executive governor of Kano State, on the need for all of us to work together for the development of Kano State and the development of our nation, Nigeria.“I want to believe that this is a happy reunion and we shall continue to play progressive politics for the good of the Nigerian people.”Governor Ganduje, who was part of the APC delegation, recalled his relationship with Shekarau and how Kwankwaso had treated him in the past.His words: “I and Malam Ibrahim Shekarau belong to the same constituency even though we were never in the same political party.“The reason why I said we are from the same constituency is that Malam Ibrahim Shekarau is a bureaucrat and I am a bureaucrat. When I was Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, some 20 years ago, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau was Permanent Secretary.“When we came in 1999, myself as Deputy Governor, the former Governor of Kano State, Kwankwaso, was the governor and Malam Ibrahim Shekarau was permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office.“I could recall that because of a statement by sycophants of former Governor Kwankwaso, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau was given a query. He came to my house at 7 am to tell me that he was given a query. I said go and make a photocopy of that query. He made a photocopy and brought it to me.“I met with Governor Kwankwaso and asked him what is happening? The Permanent Secretary in the Cabinet Office said he was given a query. What is the problem?“He (Kwankwaso) said he learnt Malam Shekarau was holding meetings with some Ulamas in order to contest election.“I said, ‘What is wrong in holding meetings with Ulamas? Even myself, through my Ganduje Foundation, I hold meetings with Ulamas. What is the problem? Please withdraw that query.’“But the Governor refused to withdraw the query, and he had the right to do that.“What later happened was that Malam Shekarau was posted out to the Ministry of Education. I called the Commissioner of Education at that time and said Malam Ibrahim Shekarau has been posted to your ministry. I asked him to discuss with Malam Shekarau what type of job he would want to do in the Ministry of Education.“Then the Honourable Commissioner asked Malam Shekarau what he would want to be, and Malam Shekarau said he wanted to be a classroom teacher, and Malam Ibrahim Shekarau was posted out as a classroom teacher.“As God would have it, in less than two months, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau became the Governor of Kano State. He defeated the incumbent governor. He defeated Kwankwaso and myself. He sent us out of Government House.“One important thing is that Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and myself have always been good associates. We have always been good friends. In fact, we are like minds; and for him to be in APC, I am the happiest person in this state today.“Before, a friend, a brother in different political party, now our dreams have come true; now we are together in the same political party.“We understand ourselves. We believe in the same ideology. We believe in commitment—the development of our people, the development of our state.“I think there is no better time to have a brother, to come together and serve the people of Kano State.“I tell you today that all other things would be sorted out between Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and myself; between Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and our government; between the followers of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and our government, everything will be sorted out peacefully.“So, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, we welcome you to this very important party, the APC. You are one of the founding fathers of APC. The hyena that drove you out of APC is the same hyena that drove you out of PDP. We are happy that you will soon make your pronouncement. Let us come together and fight that lion.”Malam Shekarau who said his position for membership of APC would be made known in a few hours, said: “I am happy today for you (Oshiomhole) and His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, to pay me this special visit. I feel highly honoured; I feel highly respected.“I am not totally surprised because the National Chairman has been a long-standing friend, a long-standing colleague and a long-standing comrade.“I am not surprised also when he emerged the chairman of the APC. I want to assure you that those of us here in Kano are aware of all that has been happening because history is repeating itself.“All along, I have been beating my chest with pride that anybody writing the history of APC and the name of Ibrahim Shekarau is not there, that history is incomplete. I had the singular honour of being the chief midwife of APC.“For me and Governor Ganduje, regardless of any political party we find ourselves, our mission is always one—sincerity of purpose to move Kano and Nigeria forward. Our consultations are in full gear, in the next couple of hours, we will make it known to the world our stand as far as membership of APC is concerned.”Other dignitaries in the APC delegation were Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), Senator Barau Jubrin (Kano North), Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum; Chief Whip of Kano State House of Assembly, Bappa Babba Dan Agundi; Senator Mohammed Bello; Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Abdulraman Kawu Sumaila; Private Secretary to Ganduje, Ibrahim Kankorofi; members of Kano State executive council, among others.A grand rally has been scheduled for today in Kano to formally receive Shekarau.