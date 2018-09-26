



A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday, alleged that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole offered the Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Iyiola Omisore N480m.





Fani-Kayode claimed that Oshiomhole also offered Omisore a senatorial ticket.





Oshiomhole alongside some APC chieftains had yesterday visited Omisore in a bid to lure him into the ruling party.





However, the former Minister warned Omisore, saying ‘dining with the devil is a risky business. ”





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: On Saturday, Adams Oshiomole called Iyiola Omisore a murderer and by Wednesday, he offered him 480 million and the APC senatorial ticket.





“I trust that Iyiola will remember that dining with the devil is a risky business: The bible says what profiteth a man to gain the world and lose his soul.”