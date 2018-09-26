High-ranking All Progressives Congres (APC) members have met with Iyiola Omisore, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Osun governorship election.





Among those present in the meeting were Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano governor, Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture.





The meeting held in the early hours of Wednesday at the home of Omisore in Osun state.





The Osun governorship rerun election is scheduled for Thursday.



“The SDP candidate in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun state, chief Iyiola Omisore, has agreed to work with the APC in Thursday’s rerun,” a member of the APC who did not want to be named told TheCable.





“The deal was sealed after a meeting with chief Omisore and the APC team led by chairman Adams Oshiomhole in Osogbo early Wednesday.”





The meeting comes a day after Senate President Bukola Saraki met with Omisore.





Saraki is also seeking the support of Omisore for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the rerun.





“Thank you your excellency the senate president, senator @bukolasaraki for the visit, together we shall make Osun great again. #OsunDecides2018 #goodgovernanceinosunstate,” the SDP candidate tweeted after the meeting.

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar had also asked Omisore to support the PDP.





Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the PDP, had polled 254,699 ahead of Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 254,345 votes.





Omisore polled 128,049 to come third.





However, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the poll inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes, 3,498, exceeds the difference between the two leading parties. The margin is 353 votes.