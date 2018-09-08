Barcelona had hoped to sign Pogba this summer but the Red Devils were unwilling to listen to offers for the 25-year-old and were reluctant to let their star man leave after a disappointing transfer window.
According to the Independent, Mourinho will only let the France international join the La Liga champions if United sign Lazio star, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is valued at around £100million.
The report claimed that United’s interest in Milinkovic-Savic dates back to 2017 and the Red Devils believe that United midfielder, Nemanja Matic’s relationship with the 23-year-old has given them an advantage.
Pogba is determined to leave Old Trafford after a deteriorating relationship with Mourinho in the last six months.
The midfielder is not giving up on his desire to leave and has admitted on Thursday that a move is possible in January.
“My future is currently in Manchester,” said Pogba. “I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.