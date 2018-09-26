



Reno Omokri, an ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has told popular Nigerian afro-pop star, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, what to do to ensure his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, wins the Thursday’s governorship election rerun in Osun State.





Omokri, a diehard member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, commended the singer for his support for his uncle so far.





The former Presidential aide had earlier advised Senator Adeleke to ensure Davido becomes the next Governor of Osun.





Omokri has told the musician to urge his uncle to throw pride aside and work with the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Iyiola Omisore to ensure All Progressives Congress, APC’s defeat on Thursday.





Omokri tweeted, “Dear @iam_Davido, you deserve accolades for #OsunDecides2018.





“Help ensure APC doesn’t snatch victory from defeat. Urge your uncle, Senator @IsiakaAdeleke1, to work with @iyiomisore. So what if Omisore claims the glory?









“Your family will claim power. Power is greater than glory.”