A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Monday gave reasons Nigerians should believe that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t care about their lives.





Omokri said that while Boko Haram killed 48 soldiers, Buhari was “taking photos on the Presidential jet with his wife and daughter.”





Recall that about 30 soldiers were alleged to have been killed by Boko Haram insurgents at Zari village in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State.





However, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, had stressed that the report was a “figment of the imagination.’’





But Omokri also recalled that while about 78 people killed by herdsmen were been buried in Benue State, Buhari was hosting governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Daura, Katsina State.





In a tweet, he wrote: “When Boko Haram killed 48 soldiers, Buhari was taking photos on the Presidential jet with his wife and daughter.





“When Benue was burying the 78 people killed by herdsmen, Buhari was hosting APC Governors in Daura. I ask you, does this fellow care about Nigerian lives? #RenosDarts.”