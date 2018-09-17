Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, will today, swear into office, new appointees, with Chief Mark Uchendu, as the new Secretary to the Government of Imo State.A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Rochas Okorocha, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo said Mr. Kenneth Chidi Ejiogu, would also be sworn into office, as the new Chief of Staff Government House.According to the statement, others are “Mr. Chukwuemeka Valentine Duru, Principal Secretary to the Governor; Mr. Victor Nwanaforo Onyechere, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations; and Mrs. Ijeoma Igboanusi, Deputy Chief of Staff, Domestic.”“The above-named persons will be sworn-in on Monday, 17th September, 2018, at Sam Mbakwe Expanded Exco– Chambers, Government House, Owerri by 8:am,” Onwuemeodo stated.