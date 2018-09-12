The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has sacked his Chief of Staff and Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu alongside other appointees who will be contesting during the 2019 general elections.
This development was announced by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.
The affected appointees are:
1. Sir George Eche – Secretary to the Government of Imo State
2. Chief Uche Nwosu – Chief of Staff, Government House
3. Dr. Paschal Chigozie Obi – Principal Secretary to the Governor
4. Hon. Kingsley Uju – Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations)
5.Chief Emma Ojinero – Commissioner for Trade & Investment/Commerce
6. Prof. Nnamdi Obiareri – Commissioner for Information
7. Barr. (Mrs) Ngozi Njoku – Commissioner for Gender/Social Development
8. Lady Joy Mbawuike – Commissioner for Market Development
9. Hon. Obinna Mbata – Commissioner for Finance
10. Dr. Dan Nworie – Commissioner for Tertiary Education
11.Hon. Simeon Iwunze – Special Adviser on Urban Renewal
12. Barr. Obinna Amagwula – Special Assistant General Duties
13. Pst. (Mrs) Betty Uzoma- Special Assistant Finance.
Details shortly…
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.