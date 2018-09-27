Abraham Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has publicly declared his support and availability to work for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.





According to Festus Keyamo, Director of Strategic Communications, President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Obasanjo’s son wrote the campaign organisation on Wednesday to officially declare his support.





In the signed cover of the letter to Keyamo, Abraham Obasanjo had written: Dear Sir, please find attached a statement of my public declaration and support for the 2019 second term re-election bid of our highly esteemed President Buhari.





“I have taken a personal decision to release the statement and to notify you of my availability to work for the re-election of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari with sincerity and loyalty.





“Please accept my assurances of the highest regards.”





The ex-president is vehemently opposed to the reelection of Buhari. In January, he released a strongly-worded statement where he advised the president to forget about another term.





Obasanjo accused Buhari of shielding some corrupt persons around him and also favouring a section of the country against the other.





THE LETTER IN FULL





A CLARION CALL TO ALL NIGERIAN YOUTH TO SUPPORT THE SECOND TERM BID OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI IN 2019





All over the world the youth have a significant and instrumentative role in shaping society. They are the future leaders who possess great energy, talent and abilities to positively transform the socio-economic and political future of our nation. The younger generation should not be on the sidelines, leadership will not be handed over to them on a platter of gold. It is important to be involved in activities and decisions that will steer Nigeria forward and we must learn from the mistakes of the past.





Our elders and leaders also must willingly prepare and mentor us the youth to take on more crucial roles and become responsible leaders in various spheres of the country. Critical understanding of issues and constructive criticisms would be a positive step, not misinformation, poor reporting, lies or propaganda to undermine the achievements and efforts of the current administration.





The Bill and Melinda gates foundation predicted that by 2050 Nigeria and Congo will have of the world's poorest people. These findings were not concluded within three years but have gathered data from the past 58years of our great nation. We are at a critical juncture where the current administration, in order to prevent the predictions coming to pass, have had to go back to the drawing board. The current administration has begun the process of laying a solid foundation for future generations. They have deliberated and contemplated extensively on our myriad of issues and complexity as a nation to proffer deeply rooted plans and policies to tackle and establish a strong base on which to build and consolidate upon.





It is also important to note that this process is not without pains but we should consider where we were, where we are and where we are going, The current administration has given hope to the common man; it is the dawn of a new age. I would humbly and strongly appeal that we all embrace and support Buhari's government in his aggressive, relentless pursuit of equitable distribution of wealth and resources to the masses to aid the growth and development of our nation. He is seriously improving and empowering local farmers, indu strialists, the women, the SME and businessmen.





The government is serious about development and has given new life to the steel industry and the Buhari Administration is determined to industrialize our Nation and to make us a producing nation and the revival of the Ajaokuta steel complex and completion of the Baro and Lokoja ports are examples, The current administration has sought to address our importation of petroleum products through the relocation of refineries. These are few examples, a whole book is needed to put the achievement and successes of the current administration into details. The current administration has invested more in education, health, agriculture, security, road infrastructural development to aid the growth of the economy despite receiving less revenue.





The ingenuity of the current administration in proffering solutions is highly commendable. No human is perfect, no government is perfect, only the Creator of heaven and earth embodies perfection. We are on the right path and should not deviate. The youths of our great nation •should join hands and support the progress and giant strides of President Buhari, he is working commendably to free us from past bondage and captivity. We are on the right path but we must not go back into bondage again. The Lord has provided a safe route for us through the Red Sea now, we must continue safely in this journey and not relent.





I am calling on the youths of our nation to let us work together to return President Buhari to power in 2019. Thanks and God bless Nigeria and protect all of us





I remain a sincere, committed servant of the people



