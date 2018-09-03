Reportsfrom Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, have it that members of the Oyo state chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are currently meeting with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.





It was gathered from one of the stalwarts of the party who is currently in the meeting, that the meeting was called in order to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the Oyo State chapter of the party.





Among the personalities present at the meeting holding at Presidential Library, Abeokuta included: Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, national chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, and other groups within the state chapter of the party.





Recall that a group within the party, Unity Forum, had last week raised alarm over the alleged hijack of the party by former governor of Oyo state and former secretary to the state government, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja and Chief Michael Koleoso respectively.





The group last Thursday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the national leadership of the party to address what they termed as impunity. The ultimatum expired yesterday.





Our correspondent learnt that Monday’s meeting was called in order to correct alleged imbalances in the party.





Details later…