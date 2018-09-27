Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications has been disqualified from the Oyo State governorship race by the screening panel of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.He was disqualified for not submitting his National Youth Service Corps certificate, a matter that has dogged him in recent weeks following a disclosure that he skipped the NYSC in 1979 after graduation.Adebayo went on to serve in the Oyo State House of Assembly as a legislator and has argued that his service at the House was equivalent of serving the nation as prescribed by the NYSC law which became effective in 1973.Former minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, recently resigned after being found guilty for forging the NYSC exemption certificate.Shittu’s case is on the same scale: he dodged the NYSC and he has been brazenly defending justifying his action.Skipping the NYSC carries a prison penalty.Shittu’s disqualification leaves the coast clear to 7 other aspirants in the state.They are:1. Niyi Akintola, SAN2.H.E. Christopher Alao Akala3.Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe4.Dr. Olusola Ayandele, PhD5.Dr. Owolabi Babalola6.Dr. Azeez Popoola Adeduntun7.Adebayo Adekola Adelabu