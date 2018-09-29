 North Korea attacks US over sanctions | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » North Korea attacks US over sanctions

5:17 PM 0
A+ A-


North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Saturday accused the United States of hindering peace efforts on the Korean peninsula with its insistence on enforcing tough economic sanctions against his country.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Ri said “the recent deadlock is because the US relies on coercive measures which are lethal to trust-building.”

(AFP)

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top