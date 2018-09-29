North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Saturday accused the United States of hindering peace efforts on the Korean peninsula with its insistence on enforcing tough economic sanctions against his country.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Ri said “the recent deadlock is because the US relies on coercive measures which are lethal to trust-building.”
(AFP)
