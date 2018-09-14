Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said there is no serious issue of disagreement between him and a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.Atiku made the clarification on Thursday in Lokoja in an interactive session with journalists at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, Lokoja.He was in Kogi State in his quest to urge delegates to support his presidential ambition.He said there was never any serious disagreement between Obasanjo and him, adding that all grey areas of disagreement would be addressed after getting the nomination of his party, the PDP.He accused APC of lacking prerequisite knowledge of the way to go about handling the economy, stating that his main target if given the mandate would be to open up the economy to attract foreign investment, thereby creating jobs for youths.He expressed confidence that Buhari would hand over if the party loses the next election.“Even though I know that President Buhari is not a democrat, I believe he will hand over if he loses,” he said.On card reader, Atiku expressed confidence that the National Assembly would include it in the electoral law.Atiku had earlier on Wednesday promised in Kano to turn around the fortunes of the country.While addressing PDP supporters, who gathered at the residence of the embattled PDP Chairman in Kano, Ma’sud El-Doguwa, to welcome him, Atiku restated his earlier position on restructuring the country against recent criticism by the APC.“I think the APC must be very ignorant because my position on the issue of restructuring dates back to the reports of the constitutional restructuring of 1994. If you check the report, you will find my contributions, as far as restructuring is concerned.“By restructuring, I mean devolving powers to the states or geopolitical zones, as the case may be, so that they can assume and shoulder greater responsibilities of their respective states or zones.”