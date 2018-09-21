Ben Murray-Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East has blamed the Nigeria police and the Department of State Services, DSS, for the appointment of some Ministers under Buhari government despite their failure to carry out the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.





Bruce said this in reaction to the latest report that the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, failed to participate in the mandatory National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), despite graduating from the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) at the age of 25.





Shittu admitted that he did not serve, but claimed he thought his first political post after graduation could suffice as national service.





The revelation about Shittu is coming a week after Kemi Adeosun was made to resign as Finance Minister, after allegations that she skipped the compulsory national service and then procured a fake exemption certificate.





Reacting to the latest development, Ben Bruce in a post on his Twitter page said Ministers are screened by security agencies before being brought before Senate for further screening.





Hence, the DSS and Nigeria Police should be blamed.





He wrote: “As I am reading the story on PremiumTimes about another Buhari minister who did not serve, I am struck by the sheer number of members of this administration who have high profile, highly paid jobs without serving, yet millions of youths are unemployed despite serving Nigeria.





“Are you aware that the Nigeria Senate screens these ministers based on the information given to us by the security services?





“If they were able to fool the police and the DSS, how does it make sense to blame me or the Senate?”