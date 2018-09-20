Nahh wizkid is officially cancelled. I'm highly disappointed — Choosie_luverrr (@ChoosieL) September 20, 2018

The need for a father to be in the woman’s and child’s life is actually one of the reasons the institution of marriage was formed. To curb the behaviour that Wizkid is exhibiting.



Behaviour which was rampant amongs sexually valuable men in pre marriage times. — swit boi frm calabar (@OlaBassey) September 20, 2018

If Wizkid releases chats and evidence of payments and others stuff, I hope you all don’t change your tunes — Wodu Wakiri The Wag (@Oddy4real) September 20, 2018

People supporting Wizkid are the same people that will vote for Buhari in 2019 — Xhaka Laca Boom (@Mayoral_OP) September 20, 2018

@_Oluwanishola_ . You complain you dont have a car and Wizkid doesnt send you money and right there i see an X👀. Wow. I hope all these threads arent just for popularity sake. Smh🚶🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Izjo35kwtm September 20, 2018

After father Abraham, na 2Baba and Wizkid. — Major A. (@king_adze) September 20, 2018

What I find funny about these #wizkid comments are the women who are criticising Sola, and how she might still have feelings for Wizkid. A whole woman shooting down another woman for having feelings for her baby daddy! What a joke. Anyway, Wizkid should do better. September 20, 2018

Shola is beautiful, educated and smart.. I really its time to move on and Stop airing her dirty linen in public as doing that won't solve the issue. Wizkid is who he is.. He's neva going to Change — CONQUEROR (@vectorvelocy) September 20, 2018

But what did shola hope to achieve by posting her private conversations with Wizkid online?

Public sympathy?

Donations? Smh.

I hope she's getting it.



Wizkid might not have been the best baby daddy in the world but Shola posting these private conversations is TOTALLY WRONG!!!!! — ClintonViceB - AkWa IBoM's VeRy oWn👑 (@Clinton_Vice_B) September 20, 2018

Everytime Wizkid looks at Shola he probably sees a woman he can't believe is the mother of his child. When a man sees u as an inconvenience, his contempt levels go through the roof. She was never worthy enough to be the mother of his child. — Nigerian God (@Echecrates) September 20, 2018

Wizkid, Shola and Tife will be alright. Have you eaten? — Josh (@sire_liljosh) September 20, 2018

If Shola's account is anything to go by, Wizkid is being a bad father. Period. He is clearly punishing her for their 'mistake' and hiding under his umbrella of a well-loved public superstar. Anyone who doesn't see this is just blinded by sentiments. — You kept begging so I (@dharnyyoung) September 20, 2018

Babe wnts wizkid back she still somehow luv him.The only thing conecting Shola and Wizkid is Tife. I feel for her in a way, seeing Ur baby dady making all that money while you struggle is hard to take. so my take on this is that y'all should mind Ur bizness and drink more water — Nwafor Chidi (@ChidiOfficial) September 20, 2018

Lesson from Wizkid and Shola brouhaha

1. You cant use pregnancy to trap a guy

2. If a guy is not in love with you let him be

3. A woman must be financial stable and strong. Never depend on your man. Thumb up Shola.

4.Never wash your dirty linen in public. — Deola (@deollycious) September 20, 2018

Nobody remembers when wizkid missed Banky W's wedding and stayed home to watch cartoons with bolu...



Shola is jealous of the attention given to Zion — ♈️♈️ Oluwaseun ♈♈️ (@Crixxboi) September 20, 2018



Wizkid pays his son's travel fees.

Wizkid sends money for upkeep.

Wizkid takes his son to his concerts.

Wizkid buys footwears & clothing for his son.



But Wizkid is a deadbeat father because he's not funding Shola's lifestyle. 😂😂😂😂 U are MAD Wizkid pays his son's school feesWizkid pays his son's travel fees.Wizkid sends money for upkeep.Wizkid takes his son to his concerts.Wizkid buys footwears & clothing for his son.But Wizkid is a deadbeat father because he's not funding Shola's lifestyle. 😂😂😂😂 U are MAD pic.twitter.com/hmz6GaP8AE September 20, 2018

I swear this shola babe na good woman, with the chat I read walahi wizkid is not a good father. How can a man be that wicked to the mother of your child. — Tush Alhaji (@tunderic) September 20, 2018

If wizkid drop one mad ass gbedu🎤 now Shola's case will be history, no issue stays relevant in this naija for long. — I.I. EME💭 (@jeweiish) September 20, 2018

Wizkid had a baby with Shola, he was the very first person she slept with or maybe one of the few firsts, baby came & Shola was left all alone to care for him. Instead of Wizkid's family to hold him responsible & bend him to act right, they said everything was new to him — Baba Folarin (@That_IjebuBadoo) September 20, 2018

