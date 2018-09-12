Some Nigerians have reacted to the report that Bola Tinubu, a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has anointed Jide Sanyaolu Sanwonolu as the next governor of Lagos State over the incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode.





Over 50 council chairmen loyal to Tinubu, Ambode’s estranged godfather, had reportedly met and pledged their support for Sanwonolu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice.





The council chairmen are the most influential grassroots mobilisers under the direct primary system adopted by APC, to pick governorship candidates.





However, some Nigerians, who took to their Twitter handles, expressed shocks over Tinubu’s deicision.





Below are some comments gathered from Twitter:





@mcgboye: “Ambode isn’t going to win on PDP platform, but if it happens don’t you think many House of Assembly members will be emboldened to wean themselves off Tinubu’s influence once and for all?”





@PhiloeEsq: “After we get rid of Ambode, we also need to get rid of Tinubu.”





@segalink: “It is interesting that 57 LG Chairmen appended their signatures to oust Ambode in 2019 as alleged while endorsing another to take his place. At this point, Lagos may eventually fall into the hands of a worthy alternative if opposition parties are serious about engagement.”





@Gabexgology: “Ambode saw power and forget where he is coming from, you don’t bite the hands that feed you … I hope this ends well.”





@sheyirealtor:Really “.. Please no vex oo, tell me 5 apparent achievements of Ambode since he became governor.”





@Dco1216: “Battle Royale in Lagos. How I wish Ambode will Defect to PDP, so he runs as their gubernatorial candidate then Otedola as his running mate, then ambode hands over to Otedola as governor in 2023.#GameOfThrones #Seasonlagos #Episode2019.”





@EMS_handle: “There is a serious crisis between TINUBU and AMBODE





“Ambode’s men have opened can of worms in Alpha Beta over N150b tax evasion, fraud and money laundering. Tinubu’s boys have also exposed Ambode/Steve Ayorinde’s LTV OB Van N2.5b scam Interesting days ahead!!!”





@bonlale_cole: “Is Tinubu the owner of Lagos State? He gave Fashola, He gave Ambode, He is now giving Babajide Sanyaolu!





“His wife a senator, His Daughter, Iya loja of Lagos. He is richer than Osun State courtesy of Lagos Revenue.”





@followlags: “Ambode’s sterling achievements visible to all – ICAN, IoD Presidents …Int’l Convention Centre, Professional Layout Zone Underway, Says Lagos Gov To Scale Up Entrepreneurship In Partnership With Professionals.”





@Ikykimo: “Sophisticated Lagos voters have suddenly realized that Ambode was an unmitigated disaster constructing only bus terminals, stations and shelters with N1 Trillion annual budget. “Jagaban effect! Yobe voters are more sophisticated than Lagos voters.”