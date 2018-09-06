The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said that Nigeria is more divided under the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari who, according to him, cannot give what he (Buhari) does not have.

Saraki made this known while addressing the Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Umahi and stakeholders of the state during his consultations for next year’s presidential election, which took place at the Dr. Sam Egwu lodge in Abakaliki.





He said that Nigeria was presently at crossroads, stressing that he will address the growing impunity in Nigeria if giving the chance to become the PDP presidential flag bearer in the forthcoming 2019 general election.





The Senate President stated that Nigeria has never been so divided like it is now and lamented that the unity the nation’s founding fathers propagated was at the verge of collapse, while the country is drifting into anarchy.





“As you endorse your governor, you will also endorse me as your presidential candidate. It is a trying time for our nation. The country is more divided than it used to be.





“We know about the insecurity situation. We must ask our self how did we get here and who can bring us out? You cannot give what you don’t have. We must create enabling environment for leadership capacity.





“There is a high level of un-inclusiveness in the country. We must choose leaders that have capacity to move the country forward. What you are seeing in Ebonyi is not by chance, it is because your governor has capacity, that is why you are witnessing development. How then can you choose a man with capacity in your state without choosing also a leader with capacity at the national level?





“We fight poverty, we will fight corruption too and not to do a selective corruption fight. We will develop solid minerals in Ebonyi State. We will bring private investors into the country and turn around youth involvement in governance by bringing youths to governance,” he said.





In a remark, the governor, Chief David Umahi, who was presented with the governorship nomination form purchased by the members of the State Executive Council described Senator Saraki as a refined Nigerian and defender of democracy as well as friend of Ebonyi State.





Umahi reiterated his earlier promise to return power to Abakaliki bloc in 2023 after his second term, adding that his administration remains focused on the developmental agenda.





“We will handover a state that is most beautiful, best economy and richest in the country,” he assured.





The Governor commended Saraki for standing firm over the various crisis he faced, and urged that the National Assembly must work together to unite the country and turn its fortunes for the best.





He called on the Senate President to look into cost of projects in the country to stop profligacy in the execution of projects in the country.





Umahi added that the South-East zone will be ready to support anybody who will be ready to recognize the rights and needs of the people of the zone.