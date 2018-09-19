Former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he will end nepotism, ethnicity and religious fanaticism in Nigeria, if elected president in 2019.





He said the issues were what Nigerians were facing under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.





Atiku stated this in Jos on Tuesday, while addressing party faithful and supporters at the party’s state secretariat.





He said: “If I eventually get the ticket of our party and become president, I will end nepotism, ethnicity and religious fanaticism which we are presently facing.





“I am urging you delegates to vote for me during the primaries; I want to give you the Nigeria that you deserve; my administration, if elected, would not be an era for promoting religious interest.





“It will not be an administration for promoting interest on tribal or ethnic lines or showcasing outright nepotism; it will be an era of uniting the people and bringing everyone together.”





Atiku stressed that he possessed the political, economic and administrative strength to lead Nigeria from poverty to prosperity.