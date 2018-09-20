Logo - paid for

Multiple foreign trips - paid for

Event booking at Farnborough - Paid for

PR and press releases - paid for

Airline - ????🚫



Millions of dollars spent to create the facade called Nigeria Air. Tax payers money wasted.



Tell me again why you’re voting Buhari? — BeingHumanAintEnough (@realdanielemeka) September 19, 2018

FG suspended Nigeria Air indefinitely, after spending $600000 in Bahrain to design Nigeria Air logo, they didn't even launch it Nigeria, FG went to UK, wasted millions of tax payers money to launch Nigeria air UK.

This is yahoo yahoo in conjunction with MMM. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) September 19, 2018

A moment of silence for the dude who took the Nigeria Air domain name. pic.twitter.com/NCxZmMicI8 September 19, 2018

A whooping sum of ₦1.2Billion tax payers money wasted on the National Carrier Project, the Nigeria Air. Money that should have been invested in Education and Healthcare development. Our party must present a better alternative for Nigerians in 2019. We can’t continue like this. — Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) September 19, 2018





Consultants, logo, logistics, souvenirs, PR, #



Scam Buhari led administration wasted over N1.5 Billion on the failed Nigeria Air scam project.Consultants, logo, logistics, souvenirs, PR, #Scam pic.twitter.com/E1gJHXaPJ5 September 19, 2018

Economy- FAIL

Ogoni Cleanup- FAIL

SECURITY- FAIL

NIGERIA AIR- FAIL.



Tell me ONE POSITIVE THING this Government has done successfully — Wodu Wakiri The Wag (@Oddy4real) September 19, 2018

It was all a big fraud, an avenue to empower the “boys” 4 elections.First, AGF paid 17 Billion for a job already paid for by GEJ, then they came with Nigeria Air. All that millions spent junketing round the world and designing logo gone. BMC hailed it.Let’s wait for another scam. — Dr Chima Matthew Amadi (@AMADICHIMA) September 19, 2018





We want Nigeria to progress, but for it to happen, things must be done right. Nigeria Air was a flop from the very moment the logo was unveiled. The right steps were not taken, and the few of us who pointed it out were terribly insulted. Now they suspend it indefinitely.We want Nigeria to progress, but for it to happen, things must be done right. pic.twitter.com/nigx44dtDx September 19, 2018

Haha. After all the fanfare & millions of dollars spent in designing a colorless & uninspired logo by a non-Nigerian? There has never been a more disorganized & unprepared govt in d world than this Buhari govt FG Suspends Nigeria Air Project - THISDAYLIVE https://t.co/Ztsd2VWQ7t September 19, 2018

@Fransilogu: There is no difference between Nigeria Air and MMM.



@deji_atiba: Please where are all the people dusting their CVs for Nigeria Air, eez like they have started recruiting o#sca



@SKSolaKuti: Nigeria Air is dead on arrival as we predicted. FG has suspended the idea after spending money on a useless logo launch. It will eventually become impossible to defend Buhari/APC’s chronic incompetence.#RIPNigeriaAir



@Iam_Abdulaxis: MMM TSTV Nigeria Air 3 scams in one country



@sharpval9: If you actually looked at this Nigeria air and the way it was handled and believed it will work, you are actually stupid



@iam_wilsons: NIGERIA AIR is suspended? Jesu! May we never experience another Muhammadu Buhari and @APCNigeria government in Nigeria till rapture.

On Wednesday, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, announced that the federal government had directed indefinite suspension of Nigeria Air, the national carrier project.Sirika had unveiled the name and logo of the carrier at an airshow in London, in July.He had added that government was in talks with aircraft providers ahead of the take-off of the project.“We’ve been talking to Airbus and Boeing (and they’re present at this event) regarding the aircraft for and we will be making announcements very soon. We are currently negotiating,” he had said.But on Wednesday, he announced the suspension without giving any reason.Nigerians on social media have been boiling over this action, read some reactions below: