On Wednesday, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, announced that the federal government had directed indefinite suspension of Nigeria Air, the national carrier project.



Sirika had unveiled the name and logo of the carrier at an airshow in London, in July.

He had added that government was in talks with aircraft providers ahead of the take-off of the project.

“We’ve been talking to Airbus and Boeing (and they’re present at this event) regarding the aircraft for and we will be making announcements very soon. We are currently negotiating,” he had said.

But on Wednesday, he announced the suspension without giving any reason.

@Fransilogu: There is no difference between Nigeria Air and MMM.

@deji_atiba: Please where are all the people dusting their CVs for Nigeria Air, eez like they have started recruiting o#sca

@SKSolaKuti: Nigeria Air is dead on arrival as we predicted. FG has suspended the idea after spending money on a useless logo launch. It will eventually become impossible to defend Buhari/APC’s chronic incompetence.#RIPNigeriaAir

@Iam_Abdulaxis: MMM TSTV Nigeria Air 3 scams in one country

@sharpval9: If you actually looked at this Nigeria air and the way it was handled and believed it will work, you are actually stupid

@iam_wilsons: NIGERIA AIR is suspended? Jesu! May we never experience another Muhammadu Buhari and @APCNigeria government in Nigeria till rapture.

