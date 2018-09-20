On Wednesday, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, announced that the federal government had directed indefinite suspension of Nigeria Air, the national carrier project.
Sirika had unveiled the name and logo of the carrier at an airshow in London, in July.
He had added that government was in talks with aircraft providers ahead of the take-off of the project.
“We’ve been talking to Airbus and Boeing (and they’re present at this event) regarding the aircraft for and we will be making announcements very soon. We are currently negotiating,” he had said.
But on Wednesday, he announced the suspension without giving any reason.
Nigerians on social media have been boiling over this action, read some reactions below:
Logo - paid for— BeingHumanAintEnough (@realdanielemeka) September 19, 2018
Multiple foreign trips - paid for
Event booking at Farnborough - Paid for
PR and press releases - paid for
Airline - ????🚫
Millions of dollars spent to create the facade called Nigeria Air. Tax payers money wasted.
Tell me again why you’re voting Buhari?
FG suspended Nigeria Air indefinitely, after spending $600000 in Bahrain to design Nigeria Air logo, they didn't even launch it Nigeria, FG went to UK, wasted millions of tax payers money to launch Nigeria air UK.— AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) September 19, 2018
This is yahoo yahoo in conjunction with MMM.
A moment of silence for the dude who took the Nigeria Air domain name. pic.twitter.com/NCxZmMicI8— Victor Asemota (@asemota) September 19, 2018
A whooping sum of ₦1.2Billion tax payers money wasted on the National Carrier Project, the Nigeria Air. Money that should have been invested in Education and Healthcare development. Our party must present a better alternative for Nigerians in 2019. We can’t continue like this.— Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) September 19, 2018
Nigerians waiting for Nigeria Air to bring them home this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/bQmu8eiKOd— Mark Amaza (@amasonic) September 19, 2018
Buhari led administration wasted over N1.5 Billion on the failed Nigeria Air scam project.— IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) September 19, 2018
Consultants, logo, logistics, souvenirs, PR, #
Scam pic.twitter.com/E1gJHXaPJ5
Economy- FAIL— Wodu Wakiri The Wag (@Oddy4real) September 19, 2018
Ogoni Cleanup- FAIL
SECURITY- FAIL
NIGERIA AIR- FAIL.
Tell me ONE POSITIVE THING this Government has done successfully
It was all a big fraud, an avenue to empower the “boys” 4 elections.First, AGF paid 17 Billion for a job already paid for by GEJ, then they came with Nigeria Air. All that millions spent junketing round the world and designing logo gone. BMC hailed it.Let’s wait for another scam.— Dr Chima Matthew Amadi (@AMADICHIMA) September 19, 2018
Nigeria Air was a flop from the very moment the logo was unveiled. The right steps were not taken, and the few of us who pointed it out were terribly insulted. Now they suspend it indefinitely.— Nejeeb Bello Oyarese (@NejeebBello) September 19, 2018
We want Nigeria to progress, but for it to happen, things must be done right. pic.twitter.com/nigx44dtDx
Haha. After all the fanfare & millions of dollars spent in designing a colorless & uninspired logo by a non-Nigerian? There has never been a more disorganized & unprepared govt in d world than this Buhari govt FG Suspends Nigeria Air Project - THISDAYLIVE https://t.co/Ztsd2VWQ7t— Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) September 19, 2018
@Fransilogu: There is no difference between Nigeria Air and MMM.
@deji_atiba: Please where are all the people dusting their CVs for Nigeria Air, eez like they have started recruiting o#sca
@SKSolaKuti: Nigeria Air is dead on arrival as we predicted. FG has suspended the idea after spending money on a useless logo launch. It will eventually become impossible to defend Buhari/APC’s chronic incompetence.#RIPNigeriaAir
@Iam_Abdulaxis: MMM TSTV Nigeria Air 3 scams in one country
@sharpval9: If you actually looked at this Nigeria air and the way it was handled and believed it will work, you are actually stupid
@iam_wilsons: NIGERIA AIR is suspended? Jesu! May we never experience another Muhammadu Buhari and @APCNigeria government in Nigeria till rapture.
