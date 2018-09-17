Nigerian celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, is finally a mother and we couldn't be more excited for her.

The media mogul, who has been in Atlanta for the past few months, was delivered of a baby boy today, September 17, just two days before her birthday.





The first time mum took to her Instagram page to share the good news: "Oh dear Lord, I am a mum. Baby J is here! ❤❤ . He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal �� "





Her Sister, Sandra revealed that Linda had an easy delivery. She shared the good news via her instagram handle saying: Mummy J pushed just twice and baby J came out crying, I haven't seen Labour as easy as this, the Doctors were so happy cos this happened within minutes..I know this 'cos I was in the labour room 😍Congratulations @officiallindaikeji we welcome J with much love. Thank you baba God..





Linda’s pregnancy generated a lot of interest in the past few months leading to the delivery.





Fans of the media mogul have remained curious about the paternity of the child which she is yet to reveal, although she let it slip that he is from the Itsekiri tribe of Delta State.





However, there was more outrage from fans over the deviation from her usual celibacy stance when she announced the pregnancy in May as many termed the move as hypocritical.





Ikeji maintained a high anticipation for the baby, regularly posting pictures of her pre-natal care and plans for the child fondly called ‘Baby J’.