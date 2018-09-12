The Nigerian Army football team, also known as Green Beret football team has been ranked a new member of Nigeria National League.In a statement disclosed by the Army Headquarter on Wednesday, the team qualified for national league competitions in a nationwide league one, division one championship qualify match against Olisa football team of Ogun State on Saturday 8 September 2018, at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Ilorin, Kwara State.The Nigerian Army Green Beret Team qualified for national league competitions when they won Olisa football team of Ogun State with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out score. The trophy of the competition has since been handed over to the Nigerian Army Headquarters ( AHQs ) Abuja.The General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Okwudili Fidelis Azinta received the team in the Division’s new Auditorium, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo- Ibadan when members of the team paid him a courtesy call at Headquarters 2 Division. The General Officer Commanding encouraged the team to continue to be hardworking and win more trophy for the Nigerian Army.