The Army said yesterday that there was no truth in a report of fresh Boko Haram attack on a military barrack in Borno State.


A news agency report had alleged the death of ‘at least 30 soldiers’ when insurgents ‘overran a military base’ in the northern part of the state late Thursday.

The terrorists allegedly overwhelmed the troops who were forced to withdraw before reinforcements came.

But contacted yesterday to confirm the report, an army contact dismissed it as fake.

He said: “Where did you get this fake information, please?”

