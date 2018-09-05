Presidential aspirant of the Africa Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has promised to legalise marijuana, popularly known as Igbo, if he is elected president in 2019.

He said he would make the plant a major export commodity that would contribute to the growth of the country’s economy





Speaking at a function recently, the SaharaReporters publisher said that his promise should serve as an advance notice to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to stop its clampdown on citizens growing the popular weed.





His words: “We have to start taking care of our weed, Igbo, such that we can also contribute to the GDP of the world. Some of the best weed in the world are grown in Ekiti State. And people are making billions out of that particular plant that is very potent in Nigeria. We should be focusing on it.





“Our NDLEA should get the notice Memo in advance that Nigeria will be exporting weed to cure cancer in other part of the world instead of chasing after people who are growing weed, whereas they are not chasing after politicians who are smoking cocaine in their house.”