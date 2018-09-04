The Presidency has said Nigeria will sign no fewer than 25 agreements with China within the next few days.





Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, said this yesterday during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today, in reaction to the pledge of the Chinese government to provide $60 billion to finance Africa’s development.





“Agreements are already being signed. As of today, eight agreements have been signed and we expect that about 25 of such agreements will be signed before the delegation returns to Nigeria,” he said.





Speaking further, he said the government hopes to draw more financial support from China, to drive key infrastructural projects in the country.





“Following the last summit in South Africa, the investment by China in Nigeria in -particular has more than doubled, with the increasing financing of infrastructure, railway, roads, bridges and power. So, on a government to government level, we expect that we will be drawing a lot more financing from China for key infrastructural projects.”





President Muhammadu Buhari and a high-powered delegation from Nigeria are attending the 7th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which is underway in Beijing, China.