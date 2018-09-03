The Nigerian and South African armies on Monday pledged to strengthen collaboration to create conducive environments for their peoples to pursue economic activities.The Chiefs of Army Staff of Nigeria and South Africa, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Lt.-Gen. Windile Yam, made the pledge at a joint news conference at the army headquarters in Abuja.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buratai had earlier received the South African army chief behind closed doors, where they discussed modalities to strengthen cooperation.Speaking earlier, Yam noted that the reason armies existed was to ensure security and peace so that their respective country’s economies could thrive.He described the Nigerian army as a “very experienced” army that had worked to ensure peace and stability, not only in Nigeria and the West African sub-region, but the continent in general.Yam said that cooperation between both armies was imperative, hence he visited to explore ways to strengthen the cooperation.On his part, the Nigerian army chief said that when the armies of both countries were strong and collaborating, there would be security for their economies to thrive.Buratai said also that when both armies collaborated, they would be in a better position to tackle the security challenges confronting the African continent.