The federal government has approved the immediate deportation of 36 Indians and two Democratic People’s Republic of Korea nationals.Mohammed Umar, permanent secretary of the ministry of interior, disclosed this in a statement.Umar said Abdulrahman Dambazau, minister of interior, signed the deportation order in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.He said it was pursuant to section 45(2, 3 and 4) of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015.In a statement, Umar said the Indian nationals gained entry into the country with fake visas and counterfeit immigration stamps, while the Korean nationals failed to regularise their stay upon the expiration of their contract with Zamfara government.Dambazau gave the names of the affected nationals as: AN CHUN SIK and Mr JON SU GYONG of the Democratic People’s Republic Of Korea.“The 36 Indian nationals as: Mr Sajji, Mrs Sajji Arvini, Mr Sunil Babujumma, Mrs Meemi, Mr Papachi, Mr Deva, Mr Rajani, Mrs Kiran Shivachadra, Mr Shivachadra and Mr Shakthi,” the statement read.“Others are : Mr Prabhukumar, Mr Rajan, Mr Shree Kumar, Mr Jagandeesh, Mrs Mamathaja, Mrs Sheela, Mr Prasad, Mr Pappa and Ms Nirveni“Also named are: Mr Shambhu Kumar, Mrs Reshma, Mr Ravi Kumar, Mr Iraji, Mrs Jinotha, Mr Kishore, Mr Nageena, Mrs Sheelavathi and Mr. Nentaraju/Santhosh Kumar.“Others the India nationals as Mrs Sumati, Mr Krishna Lokesh, Mr Santhil, Mr Vasantha, Mr Seebu, Mr Vishwanath, Mr Vishwanth Ramya and Mr Rajeshwari.”The minister said all foreign nationals should operate within the provisions of the law as the nation would not compromise its immigration laws.