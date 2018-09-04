Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power, accusing the ruling party of failing in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.Atiku alleged that Nigerian has retrogressed under the APC watch adding that nothing is working again in the country.He promised that he will get the country working again if he emerges as the next President.According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led has failed in its cardinal objectives of reviving the economy, ensuring security of lives and property and anti-corruption crusade.The former Vice President spoke on Tuesday at the new Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, where he canvassed the support of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates ahead of the presidential primary.Ekiti PDP delegates were led by Governor Ayo Fayose to receive Atiku who was accompanied by the Director General of his campaign organization, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; former Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Abdul Ningi; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, among others.The presidential aspirant urged the Nigerian electorate to entrust the PDP with their votes claiming that the umbrella party, which ruled for 16 years, managed Nigeria better than the APCAtiku said: “Today, the nation’s security system has collapsed and Nigerians are yearning for PDP to return and set things straight.“In spite of APC’ promises to get us massive employment, 12 million of our youths are unemployed now. They promised to fight corruption but according to international rating, Nigeria is now more corrupt than ever.“They promised us peace but today the security challenge has been the worst in my lifetime, they promised unity but today we are more divided than ever because they lack respect for rule of law and our constitution and are only protecting the interest of a few.“I assure you, we are going to get Nigeria working again the nation hasn’t been working since APC took over government.“This is not the government that we should allow to be here, therefore, my fellow brothers and sisters, I have come to appeal to you to support me and compare with the other contestants in terms of my capacity and integrity.“I have challenged anyone that if you have any evidence against Atiku on corruption you should come forward but nobody has done that. I urge you to compare all these attributes.“Give us the opportunity to develop our resources and our people so that we can achieve better development for our people.”Fayose said the major objective of the PDP is to chase Buhari and APC away from power urging all party members to be united to realize the objective.He said: “I want to assure that on behalf of Ekiti that this journey will not come to sorrow for you. Our prayer is that this will not be an effort in futility.“For Ekiti, we will speak in one voice; we believe that the only solution is PDP now, and that we must win. Today, we are being oppressed.“We need power more than personal interest; we have to operate a PDP that can win election. This journey will bring joy peace to your hearts.“If we must win, we must go to the poll united, we should not discriminate against anyone by saying someone has just come.“Our focus is to chase Buhari away. And we must work assiduously towards that. And I believe he will leave.”Ekiti PDP Chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, said: “Buhari is not behaving like somebody who can bring the desired growth and development that Nigeria yearns for. God’s hand writing is clear that Atiku will be the next Nigeria President.”