Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerians to stand united and elect a youthful President with an energetic mind to take the country to its desired height.Saraki made the call on Wednesday evening when he met members of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benin, as part of his nationwide consultation on his presidential ambition.He stated that the country had never been so divided as many of the citizens no longer enjoy a sense of belonging owing to the prevalence of a type of governance that was based on sentiments.He said, “The country has never been so divided as it is today; we need to unite this country and in uniting the country, we must have a President that speaks for Nigerians.“We must have a President with whom everybody will have a sense of belonging. We must have a President that you all feel is representing you. We must have a President and a government where Edo State has its key role on the table, where things are done with equity.“It is time for us to unite and to do that, we must move away from electing a President based on sentiments. We have done it many times. It has not worked.”The Senate President said that the time had come for Nigerians to elect a President who understood what was required to grow a country, rather than depend on trial and error.He, however, said that he had the capacity to lead the country and had shown the courage and commitment to do so.He said, “Countries that have grown did not grow by chance. Countries that have grown did not grow by trial and error. They had a leader that understood what the issues were.”