



The President of the Nigerian Senate and presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Bukola Saraki has urged delegates of the party in Anambra State to eschew sentiments when they come out to vote for the party’s flag bearer on 6th October.





The senate president, who was in the state to canvass for votes from delegates, was given a rousing welcome by members of the party and top politicians in the state.





Addressing party men in the state, Saraki said, “I came to seek your support for the presidential primary election, so I can emerge as your presidential candidate.





“Nigeria is at a crossroad today, and we must redirect our country. People are asking if Nigeria is still one, many are not sure if they are still part of the Nigerian project.





The senate president said that most countries of the world including Asian countries were not making progress by accident, pointing out that the countries were progressing because their presidents understand the need to have a good country.





He told the delegates that it was important that they elected a candidate who can hold the country firm and unite her even the more and help the nation live up to her full potentials.





Saraki said, “In voting for a candidate, you must consider those that have the will power to restructure Nigeria. We must give the component states of Nigeria the opportunity to achieve their full potential.





“Not all the aspirants who come to you saying they will restructure will truly do that. To restructure, you need to legislative and executive arm of government. It is not something you just say and it starts working, you need a man who is prepared for the job, and that man is me.”





Receiving the Senate President, the state chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu assured the aspirant of the support of members of the party in the state, while admonishing that the politics of inclusion and not exclusion was needed for the party to succeed.