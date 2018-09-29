The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the recent report that Nigeria is the poorest in the world is the hypocrisy of the West against Africans.Notwithstanding the report, the cleric said it should propel Nigerian leaders to do more in the fight against corruption and fighting poverty.According to a statement, Adeboye stated this recently in Lagos at a special prayer and thanksgiving service for men, organised by the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace Parish.At the programme tagged, “Dominion over the mighty,” the cleric said western countries also had the “poorest of the poor” among them but oftentimes were underreported.He said, “You will move round some so-called developed countries and one will be shocked by the level of poverty that the people are experiencing.”Adeboye, who spoke through his Assistant General Overseer, Personnel and Administration, Pastor Johnson Odesola, asked, “Who is doing the categorisation of developed countries and some undeveloped countries. It is the opinion of the few people whose facts can be contested.“When they talk, they talk about the things that favour them and they want us to continue in the trajectory that our system is failing so that they will continue to benefit from our failures.”Still, he urged the government at all levels to use the report as an opportunity to double their fight against the scourge of poverty and inequality ravaging our country.