



The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has insisted that Nigeria was more polarised along ethnic and religious lines under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.





Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, made the claim while addressing members of the party in Nasarawa, yesterday.





In a statement by Okey Ikechukwu, spokesman of his campaign office, the governor assured that he will not tackle insecurity like President Muhammadu Buhari if elected President.





He said, “[My government] will not adopt a one solution approach of the current government.





“I am here today to tell you that the privilege of proximity to the seat of power will give you the reward of deserved gains under my leadership.





“Nigeria will have a leader that will make her proud in the comity of nations. A leader that has the credential of togetherness, visionary leadership, bridge-building and a leader that will not take decisions shrouded in ethnic and religious biases.





“From my experience and exposure and broad world view, and having visited and interacted with people in all the 360 federal constituencies, as Speaker, I have full understanding of the complexity of Nigeria’s unique diversity. And I know that our strength is in our diversity.





“But we need a leader that has the ability, understanding and willingness to unify this great nation and bring her to the path of peace and progress because Nigeria has never been this polarized along ethnic and religious lines. We must say no to clannishness. Nigeria belongs to all and everyone has the right to live and prosper in any part of the country without fear.”