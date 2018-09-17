Mustapha Maihaja, director general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has declared the flooding in four states as national disasters.The affected states are Kogi, Niger, Delta and Anambra.The agency has also placed eight other states on its watch list.Addressing journalists on Monday, Yahya Bello, Kogi state governor, said 33 camps have been opened for internally displaced persons (IDPs) as the state is the worst hit.“In 2012, we were worst hit, we are praying that the situation will not exceed that this year. We are normally proactive to sensitize the people and evacuate them to high ground,” he said.“We have created over 33 camps in Kogi State. As I speak with you, between nine to ten local governments are underwater, you can imagine the pressure on our resources.“So, we are doing our best in collaboration with federal agencies and security agencies to make sure that we evacuate them to high grounds, IDP camps and provide security to them and relief materials including medicals.”Also, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed NEMA to declare flooding in Kogi a national disaster after a warning by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency that Rivers Benue and Niger had almost reached levels that resulted in flooding in 2012.The letter, which was signed by Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, had also directed that the disaster response unit of the military be activated for possible search and rescue victims.