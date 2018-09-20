The Nigeria Communications Commission has said that it plans to collaborate with the National Assembly in enacting a law that will regulate the social media platforms.Mr Tanimu Bawa, the NCC Controller in charge of Kano zone, stated this in Daura during the commission’s Consumer Conversation Programme held on Thursday.He said the misuse of the social media needed to be checked and regulated, adding that the platforms must be censored to ensure peace and stability in the polity.Bawa said the programme was aimed at listening to the complaints, suggestions and recommendations from the consumers on how to improve services.The controller stressed that delivery of qualitative services was a major objective of the commission.“The commission has within 18 years regulated and registered 162 million mobile phone users nationwide.“We have raised our broadband penetration to 22 per cent for data coverage from the previous 13 per cent,” he said.He, however, warned dealers against the sale of unregistered telephones lines, while cautioning those operating illegal registration centres to desist from such practices.