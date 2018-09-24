The national assembly has postponed its resumption from September 25 to resume October 9.





Mohammed Sani-Omolori, clerk of the assembly, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.





He attributed the development to the primary elections of political parties.





The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have scheduled their primaries within the next two weeks.





Sani-Omolori said members of the assembly were expected to resume by 10am on the new date.





“This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable Members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties,” the statement read.





“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please.”





The request of the approval of N242 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 polls and the passage of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) amendment bill are some of the matters pending at the national assembly.





Lawmakers loyal to Buhari have accused Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, of refusing to reconvene the assembly for a selfish reason.