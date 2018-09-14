The founder of NairaBET, one of the betting companies in Nigeria, Oloye Akin Alabi, on Thursday, submitted his expression and nomination forms at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Alabi who earlier contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2015, intends to represent Egbeda/Ona Ara in the House of Representatives under the umbrella of the APC.





Alabi in a post on Friday, through his Twitter account, @akinalabi, added that his desire to contest the election was due to his determination to serve the people of the area.





He said, “Today, I submitted my expression and nomination forms at the National Secretariat of our great party, The All Progressives Congress.





“This is in continuation of my bid to serve the people of Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives in 2019.





“Thank you for your support so far and I’m thanking you in anticipation of your continued support. Thank you”.