Spokesperson of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the purchasing of presidential nomination form for President Muhammadu Buhari by a group.





A group known as the Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network, NCAN, on Wednesday purchased the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential nomination form for Buhari yesterday.





NCAN purchased the nomination form at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the rate of N45m.





Reacting to the purchase of the form, Keyamo, in a tweet, wrote: “Congrats to NCAN group that beat other groups to purchase d Nomination Form for PMB.





“Officially, there were more than 100 PMB groups rushing to Abuja in a fierce race to purchase d Form. Some rice farmers was one of such groups. As the trendsetters would say ‘na dem dey rush us!.”