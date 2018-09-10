President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has finally reacted to the allegation of contract scam against him.





Kyari said he has instructed his lawyers to file a libel suit against his accuser, Bako Kyari.





Recall that Bako, who identified himself as Kyari’s nephew, had on Berekete Family radio programme recently, said Kyari and one Sani Ado, whom he claimed worked with the Bureau of Public Procurement, collected N29.9 million from him in order to facilitate the award of a contract.However, Kyari told TheCable, that there was no truth in the “malicious story.”





He added, “I have instructed my lawyers to take legal action against all those who have peddled this falsehood.”





He also said no amount of mud “will stick or stain my integrity.





“There is no iota of truth whatsoever even in dreamland in this malicious story. We cannot allow reasoned and reasonable debate to be hijacked by the frenzied fantasies of a cynical and dishonest minority,” he said.





“A lie becomes no less of a lie simply by repetition.





“I will continue to ensure that business-as-usual is unsustainable, ask questions and question answers – in the interest of our country, above any other consideration.”