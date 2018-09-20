Yahaya Kwande, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is loyal to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.





Kwande, a former Nigerian ambassador to Switzerland, said this on Wednesday when he attended a rally organised for the former vice-president in Jos, Plateau state.





Abubakar visited the state to solicit the support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates for his presidential bid ahead of the primary election.





Speaking at the event, Kwande said anyone of the opinion that he is no longer with the former vice-president is “a mad man.”





The APC chieftain said Abubakar is the best individual to lead the country.





“I know you will be surprised to see me in the PDP Secretariat; I have never entered this secretariat but today I am in your midst,” he said.





“There is a reason for me being here. If today you think that I am not together with Atiku, you are already a mad man.





“I am fully with Atiku and my loyalty to Atiku is very certain. There are many people waiting for this day and the day has come. They were speculating on whether I will welcome him or not.”