



The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday insisted that organised labour would commence strike from early hours of Thursday, September 27, following the federal government’s failure to honour its ultimatum on the new minimum wage.





A statement signed by Musa-Lawal Ozigi, secretary-general of the union, said the decision to embark on strike was sequel to the resolve of the central working committee of TUC on September 24.





Ozigi said following the mandate of the CWC, TUC leadership would take all necessary action to effect the ultimatum on the new minimum wage in collaboration with other stakeholders.





“Strike is hereby declared to commence from early hours of Thursday, September 27, 2018,” he said.





He said as a result of the TUC’s decision to embark on strike, mobilisation of members would commence immediately.





Ozigi put all workers, civil society organisations and the masses on notice to stockpile their houses for all necessary provisions and food items.





He called on state councils to form joint state strike implementation committee that would comprise the TUC, NLC and other stakeholders in the state to ensure effectiveness.





He called on union members to be alert for further directive on or before Thursday.





On September 12, labour leaders cautioned the federal government against “foot-dragging” on the new minimum wage and allow the tripartite committee to conclude its job.